Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis steps back from club to meet UEFA rules

Evangelos Marinakis will no longer be involved in Nottingham Forest's decision-making process

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has officially ceased to be a 'person with significant control' in the limited company that owns the club.

UEFA regulations prevent clubs overseen by the same owner(s) from both playing in the same continental competition - the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League, for instance.

Marinakis is also the owner of Greek club Olympiacos, who have already secured a place in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. Nottingham Forest could move back into the top five of the Premier League if they avoid defeat at home to Brentford on Thursday evening.

Nottingham Forest boardroom changes explained

Marinakis has placed his shares in Forest into a blind trust, meaning he remains the co-owner of the club but no longer officially has a say in the club's decision-making process.

This should be enough to satisfy UEFA regulations, following in the example of previous English clubs, but the organisation would still need to give an official green light should Forest join Olympiacos in the Champions League next season.

Manchester United owners INEOS made a similar move last year to avoid a conflict with French outfit Nice, while Manchester City and Brighton did likewise with Girona and Union Saint-Gilloise, respectively.

Forest co-owner Sokratis Kominakis is now back on the club board following Marinakis stepping down.

The Premier League will have at least five representatives in the Champions League next season thanks to English club's performance in UEFA competitions.

That means the top five sides in the Premier League will go into the Champions League, rather than the usual top four.

Forest are currently in sixth place but have a game in hand over all their rivals for a place in the top five, which they will play at home to Brentford on Thursday night.

A win for Forest would lift them to third place with four games left to play, while a draw would be enough to put them back above Chelsea and into fifth.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are meanwhile hoping to claim the additional Champions League place handed to the Europa League winners.

Both sides will play the first legs of their respective semi-finals on Thursday night, with United visiting the Basque Country to take on Athletic Club while Tottenham host Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.