Celtic and Dundee discussing Stateside fixture

Dundee have confirmed that they have held talks with Celtic in regards to playing a Scottish Premiership fixture in the United States.

Reports of the potential fixture – which would be the first time a Scottish league game would be held overseas – emerged on Tuesday.

The two sides are yet to make a formal proposal to the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), but Dundee, who are owned by Texas-based chairman Tim Keyes and Managing Director John Nelms, have revealed that talks are ongoing between both the clubs and representatives in the US.

A statement on the club's official website said: "We can confirm that Dundee Football Club and Celtic Football Club have had initial discussions about the possibility of playing a fixture in the United States of America.

"The proposal is very much in its early stages and of course the relevant approvals would be sought from the SPFL Board at the appropriate time.

"As a club we are always looking to bring new ideas to the table and should this progress we firmly believe it will be a fantastic opportunity for Dundee, Celtic and Scottish Football as a whole."

Celtic, on the other hand, are yet to comment, though it was revealed last month that they have held tentative discussions with the North American Soccer League in order to establish a franchise in the US.