Celtic complete historic double treble by seeing off Motherwell
Brendan Rodgers' Celtic made history on Saturday by winning a second domestic treble in a row thanks to their Scottish Cup final win.
Celtic completed an historic double treble with a 2-0 win over Motherwell in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.
First-half goals from Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham at Hampden Park secured victory for Brendan Rodgers' all-conquering side.
The victory completed a second consecutive treble of Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup triumphs for the Glasgow giants.
Motherwell finished the league season 34 points behind the champions and they rarely looked like causing an upset.
A sumptuous half-volley from McGregor 11 minutes in set Celtic on their way, before Ntcham drilled home a second from the edge of the penalty area to put Rodgers' side in control.
Motherwell pushed hard as the second half wore on, with Gael Bigirimana rattling the crossbar from a free-kick, but Celtic deservedly held on to celebrate a slice of history.
Congratulations on winning the William Hill Scottish Cup 2017-18! May 19, 2018
