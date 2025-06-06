Every Tottenham season since last major trophy

Tottenham players celebrate with the Europa League trophy on a parade two days after their victory over Manchester United in the final in Bilbao.

Tottenham Hotspur's long wait for another trophy is finally over, with the recent Europa League final win over Manchester United in Bilbao ending a 17-year silverware drought for the north London club.

Brennan Johnson's goal gave Ange Postecoglou's side a 1-0 victory at San Mames on May 21st and over 200,000 fans took to the streets to celebrate in a parade two days later.

It was Tottenham's first major trophy since winning the League Cup in 2008, although there have been some near misses in that time.

Here, a look at every Spurs season between that League Cup success and this term's Europa League triumph...

Tottenham's 2008/09 season

Tottenham players watch on during their team's penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the 2009 League Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After beating Chelsea in extra time to win the 2008 League Cup, Tottenham were rocked by the summer sales of Dimitar Berbatov and Robbie Keane.

Manager Juande Ramos was sacked after taking just two points from eight Premier League games, but Harry Redknapp steadied the ship and Spurs reached another League Cup final, losing on penalties to Manchester United after a 0-0 draw at Wembley. The north London club finished eighth in the Premier League, went out of the UEFA Cup in the last 32 and exited the FA Cup in the fourth round.

Tottenham's 2009/10 season

Tottenham players celebrate securing Champions League qualification after a win away to Manchester City in May 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham fared much better in 2009/10 as Gareth Bale broke into the starting XI and the Lilywhites finished fourth in the Premier League, securing Champions League qualification for the first time.

Spurs also reached the FA Cup semi-finals, losing out to Portsmouth, and were beaten by Manchester United in the last eight of the League Cup.

Tottenham's 2010/11 season

Tottenham players celebrate after knocking out AC Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League following a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane in March 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham's first-ever season in the Champions League featured a thrilling run to the quarter-finals, with Harry Redknapp's side ultimately halted by Real Madrid in a 5-0 aggregate loss.

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League, but suffered early exits in the domestic cup competitions, losing in the third round of the League Cup and the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham's 2011/12 season

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp looks dejected during his side's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea in April 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham's best chance of silverware and hopes of Champions League qualification were both dashed by London rivals Chelsea in the 2011/12 season.

Thrashed 5-1 by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals in April, Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League but missed out on a Champions League berth as the sixth-placed Blues beat Bayern Munich to claim the trophy and a spot in the competition the following season. Eliminated in the group stages of the Europa League, Spurs went out of the League Cup in the third round.

Tottenham's 2012/13 season

Tottenham winger Gareth Bale and manager Andre Villas-Boas after a game against Sunderland in May 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham made a managerial change in the summer of 2012, with André Villas-Boas appointed to take over from Harry Redknapp.

Under the Portuguese, Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, losing on penalties to FC Basel. The Lilywhites went out in the fourth round of both domestic cup competitions and in the summer, Gareth Bale left for Real Madrid in a €100 million (£85.3m) transfer.

Tottenham's 2013/14 season

Tottenham players applaud the travelling fans after a 2-2 draw at Benfica and 5-3 aggregate defeat to the Portuguese side in the Europa League in March 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham struggled after Gareth Bale's exit and manager André Villas-Boas was sacked before Christmas following a poor run of results, with Tim Sherwood taking over until the end of the season.

Spurs finished sixth in the Premier League and were beaten by Benfica in the last 16 of the Europa League, with a third round exit to Arsenal in the FA Cup and a fifth round loss at home to West Ham in the League Cup.

Tottenham's 2014/15 season

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the 2015 League Cup final against Chelsea as Blues boss Jose Mourinho watches on. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham appointed Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2014 and with Harry Kane on fantastic form, Spurs fared much better in 2014/15.

The Lilywhites finished fifth in the Premier League and lost out to Chelsea in the final of the League Cup, exiting the FA Cup in the fourth round and the Europa League in the last 32.

Tottenham's 2015/16 season

Erik Lamela celebrates after scoring for Tottenham against Manchester United at White Hart Lane in April 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City won the Premier League in 2015/16 and for much of the campaign, Tottenham were the Foxes' closest challengers.

Spurs ultimately finished third after taking just a point from the final four matches, going out in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the third round of the League Cup and in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Tottenham's 2016/17 season

Dele Alli celebrates after scoring for Tottenham against Arsenal at White Hart Lane in April 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unbeaten in the Premier League at home in their last-ever season at White Hart Lane, Tottenham finished second in 2016/17, seven points behind champions Chelsea.

Spurs were also beaten by the Blues in the FA Cup semi-finals, losing out to Gent in the Europa League after exiting the Champions League in the group stages and going out in round three of the League Cup.

Tottenham's 2017/18 season

Tottenham players look dejected after defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals in April 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With building work on their new stadium ongoing, Tottenham moved to Wembley for the 2017/18 season and adapted fairly well to their temporary home, finishing third in the Premier League.

Spurs beat Real Madrid in the Champions league group stages and topped their group, but lost out to Juventus in the last 16. In the FA Cup, Mauricio Pochettino's side were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in the semi-finals. In the League Cup, the north Londoners went out to Liverpool in round four.

Tottenham's 2018/19 season

Tottenham players receive their runners-up medals after Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in June 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham continued at Wembley in the 2018/19 season, finally moving into their new stadium towards the end of the campaign.

With no new players signed, Spurs were something of a fading force in the Premier League and finished fourth. But Mauricio Pochettino's men did go on a remarkable run to the Champions League final, ultimately losing out to Liverpool in Madrid. In the League Cup, Spurs were beaten by Chelsea on penalties in the semi-finals, with defeat to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham's 2019/20 season

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho gestures during defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League in February 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in November 2019 following a poor start to the season and José Mourinho was appointed as his replacement.

Spurs scraped through to the Champions League knockout rounds behind Bayern Munich, but were well beaten by RB Leipzig in the last 16. Out in the third round of the League Cup and the fifth round of the FA Cup (to Colchester United and Norwich City, respectively, both on penalties), Tottenham did manage to finish sixth in the Premier League in a disappointing campaign overall.

Tottenham's 2020/21 season

Tottenham players look dejected after defeat to Manchester City in the 2021 League Cup final at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale returned on loan from Real Madrid and Tottenham started the 2020/21 season well, but manager José Mourinho was sacked following a series of poor results in January and February.

With the Portuguese dismissed days before the League Cup final, Ryan Mason took charge as Spurs lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Wembley. Previously, Tottenham had gone out of the Europa League to Dinamo Zagreb despite winning the fist leg of the last-16 tie 2-0, and exited the FA Cup in the fifth round to Everton. In the Premier League, Spurs finished seventh.

Tottenham's 2021/22 season

Harry Kane celebrates with Tottenham team-mates Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ryan Sessegnon after scoring his second goal against Arsenal in May 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham appointed Nuno Espírito Santo as manager in the summer of 2022, but the Portuguese was sacked in November and replaced by Antonio Conte.

Spurs went on to edge out rivals Arsenal for fourth place in the Premier League and also reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, losing 3-0 to Chelsea over two legs. Tottenham went out to Middlesbrough in the fifth round of the FA Cup and were eliminated from the Europa Conference League after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their final group game awarded as a 3-0 win to Rennes.

Tottenham's 2022/23 season

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min look dejected during their team's Champions League last-16 exit to AC Milan in March 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham started the season well and led the Premier League early on, but things turned sour as Spurs suffered a series of defeats in the winter months and Antonio Conte was sacked in March.

By that point, Tottenham had exited both domestic cup competitions and gone out to AC Milan in a timid showing in the last 16 of the Champions League. Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini took over, but he too was dismissed after a 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United as Spurs ended the season with Ryan Mason in charge and eighth in the table.

Tottenham's 2023/24 season

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu applauds the fans after victory over Manchester United in August 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham appointed Ange Postecoglou as manager in the summer of 2023 and the Australian enjoyed a fine start to his tenure, with some impressive attacking football and positive results early on.

Spurs ultimately dipped after that strong start and finished fifth in the Premier League, coming in two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Tottenham went out early in both domestic cup competitions and had no European football in 2023/24, playing just 41 games overall.

Tottenham's 2024/25 season

Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring the goal which gave Tottenham victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham's 2024/25 season was blighted by a horrific injury crisis and Ange Postecoglou's side slipped gradually down the table, ending in 17th place after suffering an unbelievable 22 defeats from their 38 games.

But Spurs did reach the semi-finals of the League Cup and more importantly, the north Londoners ended a 17-year wait for a major trophy by beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao with a Brennan Johnson goal to win the Europa League in May as Postecoglou came good on his promise of always winning a trophy in his second season.