Newcastle United fans can grab a huge discount on their Carabao Cup-winning 2024/25 home shirt
The Magpies ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy this season
Newcastle United enjoyed a historic 2024/25 campaign, as they ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.
The Magpies' 2-1 win over Liverpool in March's Carabao Cup final sparked joyous scenes of celebration, including a city centre parade that saw hundreds of thousands of supporters take to the streets to salute their heroes.
To cap off a memorable season, Eddie Howe's men also qualified for the Champions League, meaning that the Magpies will return to European football's biggest stage after a year away next season.
Such achievements deserve to be recognised and for many Magpies fans this will include getting their hands on the home shirt from such an iconic season.
And if you're quick, you'll be able to grab the 2024/25 home shirt for half price, as the Adidas website has slashed the price on their website.
Newcastle United Adidas 2024/25 Home Shirt Was £80 Now £40
No Newcastle United fan will ever forget the 2024/25 season after they saw their side end a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy before securing Champions League qualifcation, which means their home shirt from this campaign will go down as an all-time classic.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
