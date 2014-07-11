Celtic end Austria tour unbeaten with draw

After a 3-1 victory over FK Krasnodar, 1-1 draw with Rapid Vienna and 5-2 triumph over LASK Linz, Ronny Deila's side were unable to find the net in their fourth and final game of their tour.

Fraser Forster and Emilio Izaguirre made their first starts of pre-season after representing England and Honduras at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Anthony Stokes went close twice in the first half, striking over the bar before hitting an effort straight at Dukla goalkeeper Filip Rada, while Michael Krmencik wasted a number of openings for the Czech side.

A quiet second half saw a number of moves fail with the final pass, although Stokes, Virgil van Dijk and Izaguirre also saw late efforts saved as the game ended goalless.

Deila's side will now travel to Iceland for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first leg against KR Reykjavik.