Key stats as three English clubs in Europa League and Conference League quarter-final action on Thursday

The Europa League and Conference League quarter-finals are upon us, with three English clubs in action on Thursday evening.

Chelsea head to Legia Warsaw in the Conference League, before Manchester United visit Lyon and Tottenham entertain Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

As we gear up for three big games, here’s our selection of the best stats and facts…

Legia Warsaw v Chelsea (Thursday, 5:45pm BST)

Chelsea beat Copenhagen 3-1 on aggregate in the last 16 (Image credit: Alamy)

Getting things underway for the English clubs in the evening’s early kick-off, Chelsea continue their quest for Conference League glory with a trip to Poland for a first-ever meeting with Legia Warsaw.

Enzo Maresca has rotated heavily throughout, but it just goes to show how superior even the Blues’ second string is that they’ve won eight games out of eight in the competition proper, scoring 29 goals in the process.

Somewhat concerningly, Chelsea have won only one their last 10 away outings in all competitions – 2-1 against Copenhagen in the first leg of the last 16 – but they’re still red-hot favourites to win this clash, as they are the whole competition.

Lyon v Manchester United (Thursday, 8pm BST)

Manchester United beat Real Sociedad 5-2 on aggregate in the last 16 (Image credit: Alamy)

The Europa League represents Manchester United’s last hope of silverware in 2024/25, and their only conceivable route into next season’s Champions League. And if they can maintain their unbeaten record against Lyon (two wins and two draws, all in the Champions League in 2004 and 2008), the Red Devils will reach a first European semi-final since 2021 – when they finished as runners-up in this competition.

Ruben Amorim’s men are chasing a first win in almost a month, after losing to Nottingham Forest and drawing with Manchester City since the international break, but they visit a Lyon side in great nick: Paulo Fonseca’s team have won eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions, surging towards the Champions League qualification spots in Ligue 1.

This will be United’s first trip to France since 2020, when Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Marcus Rashford’s late winner secured a 2-1 win over PSG in the group stage of the Champions League.

Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt (Thursday, 8pm BST)

Tottenham beat AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 (Image credit: Alamy)

Just like Manchester United, Tottenham are relying on Europa League success to qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League – as well as to end their 17-year trophy drought. They take on Eintracht Frankfurt in a third different competition, following encounters in the 1981/82 Cup Winners’ Cup third round and 2022/23 Champions League group stage.

Spurs won the last clash 3-2 in North London, thanks to a Son Heung-min brace and a Harry Kane penalty, and a repeat of that scoreline would represent a decent enough first-leg outcome amid their continued struggle to find form. It would also make it three straight home wins for Ange Postecoglou and co. for the first time since November.

Such a result wouldn’t come as the greatest of surprises either: Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 games, while Eintracht scored twice in their last Europa League away match, beating Ajax 2-1 in the first leg of the last 16.