Celtic remain in talks with Steven Fletcher and Albian Ajeti as Neil Lennon bids to bolster his attack.

Former Hibernian forward Fletcher, 33, is a free agent after his contract with Sheffield Wednesday ended while Ajeti is a 23-year-old Swiss striker currently at West Ham.

Lennon also revealed that 23-year-old Ivory Coast striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who has struggled to make an impact at Celtic since joining in January 2019, should clinch a loan move to French club Toulouse.

Ahead of the Premiership trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday, the Hoops boss was asked about interest in Fletcher.

He said: “Talks are ongoing at the minute. Nothing confirmed. We will just have to wait and see.”

On the prospect of Ajeti making the move to the Scottish champions, the Northern Irishman said: “Ongoing talks as well.

“I am not aware of how close we are in doing that, I know talks are ongoing.

“That’s my position at the minute, it may or may not happen, as is the case with a lot of deals we are trying to negotiate.

“I am pretty sure Bayo is going to join Toulouse on loan.”

Although the transfer window is open until October, Lennon would like to get more players in before the Champions League qualifiers begin.

He said: “It would be good to get a couple more bodies and obviously you can name them in the UEFA line-up as well.”

Left-back Greg Taylor picked up an ankle knock but should be fine for Rugby Park.

Striker Leigh Griffiths is unavailable with a calf strain while winger Mikey Johnston is still waiting on surgery to resolve a calf complaint.