Newcastle United axe defender from squad ahead of Champions League game

News
Newcastle United have made an amendment to their Champions League squad ahead of the knockout rounds

Emil Krafth (R) en route to Newcastle&#039;s league phase fixture against Marseille earlier this season
Emil Krafth (R) en route to Newcastle's league phase fixture against Marseille earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle booked their place in the play-off round of this season's UEFA Champions League knockouts with a 12th place finish in the league phase.

Eddie Howe's Magpies have been drawn against Azeri club FK Qarabag, who themselves surprised Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Copenhagen and Benfica by beating the European trio to help book a place in the knockouts.

Newcastle defender dropped from Champions League squad

Paris, France - January 29: Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United and Joao Neves of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United FC at Parc des Princes on January 28, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali in Champions League action this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe's squad was not supplemented with fresh faces in the January transfer window, despite supporters' perception that reinforcements were necessary.

Newcastle have looked especially light in defence lately and parted company with back-up central defender Jamaal Lascelles during the winter window, who was allowed to join Leicester City after a lengthy stint at St. James' Park.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James&amp;amp;apos; Park on November 22, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has made a change to his Newcastle Champions League squad for the knockout rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

First-team defenders Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are ruled out until the latter part of the season, while Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Dan Burn have all battled injury problems this season.

All of whom remain in Newcastle's 25-man Champions League squad, though, whereas 31-year-old Emil Krafth does not.

The Sweden international has been omitted from the group and replaced by reserve goalkeeper John Ruddy for the knockout stages. This is allowable as per Champions League rules, which permits teams to make amendments to their squad lists between the league and knockout phases.

Krafth is not expected to return from a knee injury any time soon, having spent the past three months sidelined, therefore his omission will come as little surprise to the experienced full-back, who has occasionally deputised in the centre.

Newcastle kick off against Qarabag in Baku at 17:45 GMT on Wednesday evening, before hosting the Azeri champions at St. James' Park six days later.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

