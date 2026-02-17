Newcastle United axe defender from squad ahead of Champions League game

Emil Krafth (R) en route to Newcastle's league phase fixture against Marseille earlier this season

Newcastle booked their place in the play-off round of this season's UEFA Champions League knockouts with a 12th place finish in the league phase.

Eddie Howe's Magpies have been drawn against Azeri club FK Qarabag, who themselves surprised Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Copenhagen and Benfica by beating the European trio to help book a place in the knockouts.

Newcastle travel to Azerbaijan this week ahead of Wednesday evening's fixture, but one of their most experienced players will not be a part of the squad.

Newcastle defender dropped from Champions League squad

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali in Champions League action this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe's squad was not supplemented with fresh faces in the January transfer window, despite supporters' perception that reinforcements were necessary.

Newcastle have looked especially light in defence lately and parted company with back-up central defender Jamaal Lascelles during the winter window, who was allowed to join Leicester City after a lengthy stint at St. James' Park.

Eddie Howe has made a change to his Newcastle Champions League squad for the knockout rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

First-team defenders Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are ruled out until the latter part of the season, while Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Dan Burn have all battled injury problems this season.

All of whom remain in Newcastle's 25-man Champions League squad, though, whereas 31-year-old Emil Krafth does not.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sweden international has been omitted from the group and replaced by reserve goalkeeper John Ruddy for the knockout stages. This is allowable as per Champions League rules, which permits teams to make amendments to their squad lists between the league and knockout phases.

Krafth is not expected to return from a knee injury any time soon, having spent the past three months sidelined, therefore his omission will come as little surprise to the experienced full-back, who has occasionally deputised in the centre.

Newcastle kick off against Qarabag in Baku at 17:45 GMT on Wednesday evening, before hosting the Azeri champions at St. James' Park six days later.