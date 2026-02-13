Is This Love? The Jamaica Bob Marley-inspired World Cup kits will have you jamming this summer
Adidas has dropped the "Reggae Boyz" all-new home and away kits, and they have to be the contenders for the best kits of 2026
The Jamaican football team, or the "Reggae Boyz" as they are affectionately known, narrowly missed out on automatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. They finished behind Curaçao in their final qualifying group, and now head to the play-offs in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they must win two matches against New Caledonia and then (if they win) against DR Congo to qualify.
Whether they make it to North America in the summer, they'll be inspired in these vital play-off games by wearing what has to be a contender as the best-looking football kits of 2026.
Adidas and the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) have just revealed the new Home and Away kits, which are crafted in collaboration with Jamaican non-profit, the Bob Marley Foundation.
The Jamaica home and away kits are more than a nod to the legacy of Bob Marley
The new Jamaica home and away kits for the upcoming 2026 season, which for Jamaica will hopefully include this summer's World Cup, feature a colour palette that borrows from the national flag, and those synonymous with Bob Marley and Jamaica’s reggae culture.
Adidas says that these are applied in joyful ways to give a distinct look for players and fans, and to highlight hero design features - such as subtle motifs dedicated to the legacy of Bob Marley in Jamaica and beyond.
The ‘Football is Freedom’ logo and Bob Marley's signature are more than a nod to the legendary Jamaican, who made no secret of his love of football, and he played daily, even during tours and studio sessions, using it as a major escape to relax.
The Jamaica 2026 home shirt pulls from the yellow of the flag’s saltire and pays homage to Bob Marley’s style from the 1970s. A striking base of horizontal stripes in green, gold and red creates a fun repeating pattern that echoes the iconic crocheted garments and hats synonymous with Bob Marley.
Adidas says the Jamaica 2026 away shirt is a true celebration of music in Jamaica and how its rhythms permeate the island’s culture. The classic black base is punctuated with a stand-out print of circles and zigzags designed to reference the industry’s records, cassettes and sound waves. The Reggae Boyz and Reggae Girlz sign-off on the base of the collar for the away shirt is also designed in a font inspired by the logo of Bob Marley’s “Tuff Gong” record label.
Inspired by the legacy of Bob Marley, the Jamaica 26 x Bob Marley Home and Away Authentic Jerseys are a tribute to the vibrant spirit of reggae music and culture.
Both the Home and Away shirts provide a classic look with a modern twist. The slim fit offers a tailored silhouette, too. Adidas says that they are constructed with advanced Climacool+ technology, and claims the superior engineering and advanced materials unite for a cool, dry and distraction-free performance.
Additionally, the heat-applied label shows you have a genuine piece of sportswear, complete with a hidden UV print for authenticity.
The on-field version has an RRP of £120, with the fan version starting at £85, and available now at Adidas.
Adidas will be celebrating the Jamaica collection, including the Home and Away kits