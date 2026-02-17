Newcastle United ready to replace Kieran Trippier, with deal coming to light: report

Newcastle United may have to consider a refresh in their right-back department as the summer transfer window nears.

Eddie Howe has had to rely heavily on Kieran Trippier in that full-back position with Tino Livramento sidelined on more than one occasion this season.

That in itself has not been ideal, though, with the Bury-born defender now 35 years old and also not the most reliable from an injury perspective.

Newcastle United look to Bundesliga for Kieran Trippier replacement

Eddie Howe may be waving goodbye to Trippier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

That presents two factors to consider when deciding whether to renew the veteran’s contract this summer, with his current deal expiring at the end of this campaign.

Howe has stated recently that there has been “no development” on any talks over a new deal, and the fact that the Magpies are reportedly drawing up plans to bring in a new right-back suggests the direction of travel.

Eddie Howe is in the market for a new right-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle are “intensively” considering a move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson, according to German outlet BILD.

The 28-year-old has been a key component of the Bundesliga side since his 2023 move from Union Berlin, and can play on either flank.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both Trippier and Livramento bring an attacking edge to the position, something that Ryerson should have no issue living up to, as he boasts 13 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Naturally, those numbers have intrigued more than just the Magpies, with the same report claiming that Manchester United are also keen.

The article goes on to state a market value of €20m, which should be easily reachable for Newcastle and could represent something of a steal if the Norwegian could offer a sense of certainty for Howe at right-back.

Julian Ryerson has been a key creator for Borussia Dortmund this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Ryerson really is available for anything close to €20m, then Newcastle should be accelerating their interest.

As BILD state, the Premier League appears to be a huge attraction to Scandinavian players, with some of the region’s best players in Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Martin Odegaard plying their trade in the English top tier.

With that in mind, personal terms should be no issue and this should be a relatively easy deal for Newcastle to complete, should they hold off the advances of the Red Devils.

Livramento is an exciting talent, but his recent injury record suggests Howe will need some support at right-back, and Ryerson looks like a promising answer to that problem.