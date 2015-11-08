Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 1: O'Donovan strike ends hosts' losing streak

Central Coast Mariners ended a three-game A-League losing streak after a 1-1 draw at home to Wellington Phoenix on Sunday.

The visitors took an early lead through ex-Mariner Michael McGlinchey and held onto that advantage for over an hour before the home side got a deserved equaliser 14 minutes from the end.

Striker Roy O'Donovan scored with a superb header from Anthony Caceres' corner to ensure a share of the spoils for the Mariners, who dominated the majority of an entertaining clash.

The result keeps both sides outside of the top six, with Phoenix in seventh on seven points and the Mariners a place further back on four.