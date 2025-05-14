How to watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient: Live streams and TV info for League One play-off second leg

It's all to play for between Stockport County and Leyton Orient at Edgeley Park

Watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient as both sides aim to book their place in the League One play-off final on Wednesday evening.

Stockport vs Leyton Orient: Key information • Date: Wednesday 14 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4pm ET • Venue: Edgeley Park, Stockport • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Australia) | DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Stockport County's ascent from non-league into the third tier of English football over the last few years has been a joy to watch.

Coached by the ever-popular Dave Challinor, the Hatters have the early-season goals of Louie Barry to thank in part, but Kyle Wootton's recent performances have helped in their quest for promotion.

A spirited 2-2 draw in London at the weekend means they have the upper hand when hosting Richie Wellens' side, who will be no pushovers when they arrive in the north-west.

Controversy did surround the opening goal of the game at Brisbane Road, with Charlie Kelman clearly in an offside position. The linesmen did not flag, and thus huge questions were asked of the officials post-match.

"Quite evidently, there was a huge mistake made and we have spoken, Mike Jones has been on the phone to us and explained what went on to us," Challinor began when speaking to BBC Manchester this week.

"That's not making excuses or anything, ultimately there was a mistake made and we were on the end of it.

"For me it is not about using that, not as an excuse or looking for answers, but making sure that does not happen again because of the magnitude for what is involved at this stage of the season."

This guide explains how to watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient in the US

In the US, you can stream Stockport vs Leyton Orient on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video with kick-off at 4pm ET.

Paramount+ is the streaming platform of CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start at $7.99.

Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 a month in the US.

Are there any Stockport vs Leyton Orient free streams?

You can watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient for free on Fancode in India. The streaming service carries plenty of live football and occasionally makes games available for free, such as this one.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're travelling away from India right now you'll need a VPN to enjoy your usual coverage.

Watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Stockport vs Leyton Orient is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient streams globally

Can I watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient in Australia? The rights holder for the Championship in Australia is beIN Sports, with Thursday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch Stockport vs Leyton Orient in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, Championship football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.