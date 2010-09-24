Chamakh: Bordeaux like a second family

The Morocco international, who joined Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer after his contract with the French side expired at the end of last season, explained how the support of the Bordelais fans helped him throughout his time at his childhood club.

Speaking to uefa.com, Chamakh said: "Bordeaux were like a second family. I was a kid when I joined and I experienced everything there. I guess the fans kept liking me because they knew I had always given 150 percent."

Chamakh helped Bordeaux win the 2008/09 French league title and his contributions also guided them to the latter stages of the Champions League.

Asked about his last home game at the Stade Chaban-Delmas, Chamakh said: "I'd been dreading it for weeks. I knew it'd be emotional and there'd probably be some tears, but I wasn't sure how the fans were going to react.”

The 26-year-old has already found the back of the net for his new club Arsenal, having scored two league goals for the Emirates Stadium outfit, and believes that he can improve further under manager Arsène Wenger.

"I can still improve a lot. Wenger's a great manager who gets the best out of his players.

"I'll only do well if I adapt fully. I have to get to know my team-mates, learn the language and discover a new culture. I'm going to apply myself in every aspect of my life."

By Vaishali Bhardwaj

