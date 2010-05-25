Chamakh targets ending trophy drought

The Gunners signed the 26-year-old on a free transfer from French club Bordeaux, where he played a key role in the club's Ligue 1 title success in 2009/09 and Champions League progress last term.

Chamakh scored 79 goals in 293 appearances with the French side and has signed a long-term contract with the Emirates Stadium outfit, who he said he is excited to be playing for.

GEAR:Get your Arsenal shirt for new season



"I will give my best to this club, the club that I used to support," the Moroccan told Arsenal's official website.

"We have many great players at Arsenal and I will be giving everything to help the team win trophies next season.

"The team and history of Arsenal, they make me dream. My goal was to join Arsenal out of all the English clubs because it is a club that makes me dream and I have been a fan since I was a child.

"I'm very excited about playing at Emirates Stadium in front of the Arsenal supporters. I have heard many great things about the stadium and I cannot wait to be playing there in an Arsenal shirt.

"My goal was always to play in the Premier League and Arsenal was the choice of my heart."

Arsenal struggled in front of goal when they lost Robin van Persie through injury last season and manager Arsene Wenger, who was keen to bring in new strikers, is expecting the Moroccan to fit in nicely.

"We are delighted that Marouane Chamakh has joined us," he said.

"He is a player we have admired for some time now and I know he will provide our squad with great quality.

"Chamakh has proved he is a great player with his performances for Bordeaux and Morocco in recent seasons and we're all looking forward to him joining us.

"Chamakh is a striker of real quality and has all the attributes suited to come to England and do very well."

By Owen Edwards

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook