Arsenal reach agreement with Benjamin Sesko: report

Arsenal have targeted Benjamin Sesko for two years now - and have finally concluded an agreement

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart at Red Bull Arena on May 17, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany.
Benjamin Sesko looks like he's Arsenal-bound (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a new striker this summer, as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would like to improve on a team that struggled with firepower last season.

Viktor Gyokeres has also been strongly linked, as the North Londoners weigh up their options ahead of the new season.

Arsenal have reached personal terms with Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta wants a new striker (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal ended last season with just Kai Havertz as a recognised centre-forward, with Gabriel Jesus out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

With Havertz himself coming under fire for his lack of killer instinct, however, it's believed that the Gunners would like to bring in a more prolific forward also in the shape of a target man.

Havertz is Arsenal's only current centre-forward (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Arsenal chasing Sesko for around two years now, Sport Bild have claimed via a report from Sport Witness that the Slovenian hitman has agreed terms with the Gunners.

FourFourTwo understands that the sticking point has always been the transfer fee, which still needs to be agreed, with RB Leipzig demanding up to €100 million for the 22-year-old.

According to the report, however, the North Londoners have, “signalled to RB Leipzig that they’ll make an offer which will not be below the Bundesliga club’s expectations.”

This could be around £72m, though FourFourTwo understand that Arsenal would like to get the fee a little lower still.

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsburg at Red Bull Arena on September 28, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.

Sesko could be on the way to Arsenal (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking at Ollie Watkins as a fallback option in the event that they cannot strike a deal for either Gyokeres or Sesko.

Sesko is worth €70m according to Transfermarkt.

Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.