Chamberlain: Arsenal's best will come

Arsene Wenger's men have not been at their free-flowing best but have still managed to claim another piece of silverware by winning the FA Community Shield ahead of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal backed that up with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday, while they earned a goalless draw at Besiktas in the UEFA Champions League first leg play-off tie on Tuesday.

An interrupted pre-season due to World Cup commitments may have hampered Arsenal's preparations but Oxlade-Chamberlain, who featured in all three games, believes the London club will be at their best soon enough.

"It is early in the season and you could argue that not everyone is at their peak fitness yet, understandably," the England international told Arsenal Player.

"That'll come soon and obviously at the end of a long season and a long summer, to come back and get our team playing as it did at the end of last season sometimes takes a little bit of time.

"We have had a few games now and I think it will get better from here. The important thing is we haven't lost any games yet and that is something we can definitely build on.

"The technical side of our game will improve, I am confident of that. But the togetherness and the will to win is definitely there. That's our basis to start from and then the technical side needs to come after so we will push on from here."

Arsenal will be back in action on Saturday, when they travel to Goodison Park to play Everton.