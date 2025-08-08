Arsenal dealt double Eberechi Eze blow, as Crystal Palace confirm 'definite' decision

Crystal Palace and Arsenal target talisman Eberechi Eze is in-demand after five impressive seasons at Selhurst Park.

The former Queens Park Rangers midfielder has been earmarked by many Gunners fans as their first choice transfer target for the left-wing spot at the Emirates' Stadium.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli - who is named as an honourable mention in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world - has shown promise in that position but the prevailing feeling among supporters is the Gunners require an upgrade in that area of the pitch in order to win titles, as opposed to merely challenging for them.

Arsenal target Eberechi Eze 'will play' in Community Shield this weekend

Crystal Palace are the current FA Cup holders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eze and Palace's 2025/26 campaign kicks off a week earlier than Arsenal and the majority of the Premier League. The Eagles take on Liverpool in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, August 10 before their season opener away at Chelsea a week later.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, set to be played at Wembley Stadium where Palace lifted the FA Cup back in May, head coach Oliver Glasner issued an update on Eze's immediate future.

Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He [Eze] will play on Sunday, definitely," the Austrian told reporters, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

The 27-year-old England international saw a release clause in his Palace contract expire last week, reportedly worth £68 million.

Arsenal and other interested parties opted not to trigger the clause with a bid meeting that valuation, meaning Eze will remain at Selhurst Park unless Palace receive a bid they deem suitable.

Glasner's comments and expiration of the player's release clause may cause any attempt by Arsenal to sign the player later this summer to be more complex.

Arteta wants Eze (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The South Londoners will participate in European competition for the first time this season, following their FA Cup heroics over Manchester City.

Palace supporters hope Eze can be front and centre of the club's European journey, whether that be in the UEFA Europa League or Europa Conference League.