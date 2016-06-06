Champions League glory not far away for Atletico, says Raul

After two heartbreaking losses in the last three years, former Real Madrid great Raul believes it will not be long before city rivals Atletico taste Champions League success.

Atletico suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Madrid in the Champions League final in Milan last month, two years after their extra-time loss against the same opponents in Lisbon.

However, Raul - who made over 700 appearances for Madrid between 1994 and 2010 - believes Atletico are not far away from winning their maiden Champions League trophy.

"You have to expect in the next few years that Atletico will win that European Cup," the 38-year-old said.

"With the work they are doing at the moment, for sure that prize will come very soon."

Raul was also full of praise for Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who guided the club to a record 11th European crown despite only taking over from the sacked Rafael Benitez in January.

"I'm happy for Zidane since he decided to take the route of coaching the Real Madrid youth team and after this year congratulations must be given because the results couldn't have been better," he added.

"We are all happy because the Champions League is the most important trophy, although that must not detract from the league."