Champions Leicester worthy of a film - Heskey

Leicester City's journey from the brink of relegation to Premier League champions in one year, is worthy of a film, says Emile Heskey.

After winning seven of their last nine top-flight matches to avoid dropping into the Championship last term, Leicester have completed a dramatic turnaround for an unlikely title win this season.

Despite failing to pick up the one win required against Manchester United on Saturday, Tottenham's collapse to a 2-2 draw against Chelsea meant Claudio Ranieri's side could no longer be caught.

Heskey won two League Cups as a Leicester player between 1994 and 2000, but believes this achievement is far superior and could be turned into a big-screen adaptation.

He told Omnisport: "I think it's one of the best stories. If you would have looked at the start of the season, most people had Leicester as relegation favourites.

"Then to go and achieve what they have achieved is phenomenal. You could write a film."

The former England international suggested a lack of injuries to key players helped boost their chances of success during the busy period between December and January.

"From October I'd look at Christmas time as a period that you may pick up injuries and the games are coming thick and fast," Heskey added.

"Not that the wheels come off, but just you get a couple of injuries and setbacks but they didn't get any major setbacks."