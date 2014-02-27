Championship Preview: Burnley meet Derby

Third-placed Derby have been in free-scoring form this campaign, finding the net 60 times in 32 league games.

However, Steve McClaren may find his excellent forward line stymied at Turf Moor, as they face a Burnley team that has conceded just 26 league goals all season and leads Derby by two points in the race for the second automatic promotion place.

The Lancashire outfit's success may have been built on defensive solidity, but it is the strike duo of Danny Ings and Sam Vokes - who have contributed 35 league goals between them this term - who are likely to provide the attacking inspiration as Sean Dyche's men seek to take a giant leap towards a return to the top flight.

Derby's Midlands rivals Leicester City are well clear at the summit of England's second tier, and will be hoping to extend their 13-game unbeaten run in the Championship against relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic.

Leicester, led by 16-goal striker David Nugent, should be confident of taking all three points, although Nigel Pearson's team will need to be wary of a Charlton team that beat promotion hopefuls QPR 1-0 last weekend.

Fourth-placed QPR's prospects of automatic promotion were heavily damaged by that defeat at The Valley, and Harry Redknapp's side will know a fourth consecutive loss is not out of the question against a Leeds United side that still harbours slim play-off hopes.

Nottingham Forest's 3-1 loss at Burnley last time out severely dented their promotion chances, and Billy Davies' men face another stern test at home to a resurgent Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The appointment of manager Uwe Rosler has transformed Wigan's league fortunes, with the German guiding them to within a touching distance of a play-off place following a run of just two defeats in 13 league games.

Wigan can leapfrog Reading into the final play-off place if they win and Nigel Adkins' side fail to beat bottom club Yeovil Town, who could move out of the relegation zone if they follow up their 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers with another three points.

Play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers face the prospect of a Lancashire derby against a Bolton Wanderers side eager to earn the local bragging rights and pull away from the fight against the drop.

Struggling Barnsley visit Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby that could also have implications at the bottom, while Millwall and Doncaster will both look to bolster their respective survival hopes against Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth respectively.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town host Birmingham City, Watford take on Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday will look to bounce back from their FA Cup defeat to Charlton at home to Middlesbrough.