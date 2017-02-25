Championship review: Newcastle drop points, Leeds clip Owls' wings

Championship leaders Newcastle United dropped two vital points as they were forced to come from behind to claim a 2-2 home draw with struggling Bristol City.

Ciaran Clark's goal eight minutes from time sealed a share of the spoils for Rafael Benitez's side, who were 2-0 down at half-time.

Earlier, Leeds United edged closer to the top three with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday in one of two Yorkshire derbies.

In the region's other clash, third-placed Huddersfield Town failed to make it seven league victories in a row as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Barnsley at Oakwell.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock marked the signing of his new contract by overseeing a 2-2 draw with Fulham, and Aston Villa claimed their first win of 2017 as they overcame out-of-form Derby County 1-0.

TABLE: At the top, and are held. and climb the table with three points today. February 25, 2017

CLARK RESCUES RAFA

Newcastle are still top of the Championship following their dramatic comeback at St James' Park, though Brighton and Hove Albion will move into first place should they beat Reading in Saturday's late kick-off.

While the result certainly represents two points dropped for Benitez's side, it looked set to be much worse at half-time, with early efforts from Aaron Wilbraham and David Cotterill having put City into a commanding lead.

However, the hosts fought back through a Korey Smith own-goal before Clark managed to bundle the ball home late on.

DERBY DELIGHT FOR MONK'S MEN

In the day's early kick-off, it was Leeds - courtesy of Chris Wood's first-half goal - who snatched the spoils against Wednesday at Elland Road, with Jordan Rhodes failing to convert from the spot as the Owls struggled to get off the ground.

A little later on, Barnsley halted Huddersfield's fine recent run when Marley Watkins cancelled out Michael Hefele's earlier effort.

Chris Wood sends the Owls flying from Elland Road without any points after 1-0 win. Read the match report now at February 25, 2017

WARNOCK SIGNS NEW DEAL

There was positive news for Cardiff fans before kick-off, when the club announced that manager Warnock had penned a new long-term contract in the Welsh capital.

The pleasure was short-lived however, with Stefan Johansen putting Fulham ahead after 17 minutes.

A brace from Kenneth Zohore had the hosts in front, but Neeskens Kebano netted midway through the second half to ensure that Warnock had to settle for a share of the spoils.