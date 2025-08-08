How to watch the EFL Championship: TV channels and live streams for the 2025/2026 season

Leeds United lifted the Championship trophy on the final day of the 2024/25 season in Plymouth

In recent years the EFL Championship has experienced a huge surge in popularity and it’s easy to see why. The second tier of English football has not only received increased media coverage and seen a significant rise in revenue, but it is also one of the most unpredictable and competitive leagues in Europe.

► UK: Sky Sports, ITV

► US: CBS, Paramount+

► FREE: ITVX, CBS Golazo Network (limited fixtures)

► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free

This was showcased last season when on matchday 43 of 46, every team in the league was still fighting for either promotion or battling against relegation. This campaign is expected to be equally enthralling as there are plenty of storylines.

Can any of Ipswich, Southampton or Leicester seal an immediate return to the top flight? Will Frank Lampard continue his excellent spell in charge of Coventry and lead them to automatic promotion?

There’s also huge interest in promoted clubs Birmingham and Wrexham, thanks in no small part to their celebrity owners.

It’s set to be a season to remember, so read on for all the details on how to watch Championship live streams from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch EFL Championship games for free?

You can watch the Championship for free in the UK and the US, with occasional matches shown free-of charge.

Football fans in the UK are in luck as this season free-to-air coverage of select EFL matches will be shown on ITV and via its streaming service ITVX. ITV will also continue to air extended highlights of the EFL on ITV4 and ITVX throughout the season.

Currently, five Championship games have been listed for live broadcast with ITV. They are:

Saturday 16 August : Wrexham v West Bromwich Albion

: Wrexham v West Bromwich Albion Sunday 13 September : Southampton v Portsmouth

: Southampton v Portsmouth Sunday 5 October: Ipswich Town v Norwich City

Ipswich Town v Norwich City Sunday 23 November: Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United Saturday 6 December: Derby County v Leicester City

Over in the US, the exclusive rights-holder CBS will be putting select matches on the CBS Golazo Network, which can be live streamed on their website.

Watch EFL Championship live streams from anywhere

What if you're away from home when a specific EFL Championship game is on, and you find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

How to watch the EFL Championship in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch most EFL Championship fixtures on Sky Sports, with a select few available for free on ITV.

Sky Sports is the EFL’s main UK broadcast partner and will show 328 matches live, out of a total of 552. Weekends will be limited to five matches shown live, but all mid-week fixtures, bank holiday and Christmas fixtures, and everything on the opening and final days, will be live on Sky.

At least five Championship games, plus more from the lower leagues, will be shown on ITV and its streaming platform, ITVX.

How to watch the Championship on Sky Sports You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment. You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch the Championship on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo in the US

In the US, CBS is the exclusive broadcaster for the EFL, including the Championship. More than 100 games will be shown live this season.

Coverage is split across the CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network TV channels, along with the Paramount+. streaming platform.

Paramount+ houses live streams for both channels, as well as exclusive games, so it's the best bet for all-round coverage. It's worth noting that CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to watch on their website, so check what games are available there.

Watch the Championship and Champions League on Paramount+ Paramount+ is available from just $7.99 a month, which, considering you get every single Champions League game as well as a fair few Championship games, is a bit of a bargain.

Watch Championship live streams globally

Can I watch Championship live streams in Canada? Championship live streams will be shown on DAZN in Canada, which has access to all EFL games.

Can I watch Championship live streams in Australia & New Zealand? Fans in Australia & New Zealand can watch Championship live streams on beIN SPORTS.

Can I watch Championship live streams in Africa? Football fans in South Africa can watch Championship live streams on SuperSport.

Are there any other international streaming options for the EFL Championship? Club streaming and iFollow services continue to be the home for international streaming. All Championship matches can be streamed by Clubs internationally, except for any games selected for international broadcast. Each club in the Championship has their own streaming service, some of which provide video content and others which solely provide audio. A full list of the streaming services can be found on the EFL website.