Championship Review: Watford promoted as Boro and Norwich suffer late setbacks

The Premier League will welcome Watford next season after they beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0, before Middlesbrough lost a seven-goal thriller to Fulham and Norwich City were held by struggling Rotherham United - both of those matches featuring late drama.

Goals from Troy Deeney and Matej Vydra ensured Slavisa Jokanovic's men did their bit in one of two early kick-offs in Saturday's Championship action, while results went their way later in the afternoon.

Their return to the top flight after an eight-year absence was confirmed after Fulham scored deep into stoppage time to beat Middlesbrough 4-3, while Norwich conceded an 86th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw that kept Rotherham - deducted three points in midweek for fielding an ineligible player - out of the bottom three.

Middlesbrough - who had fought back from 3-1 down to level it up, despite George Friend's dismissal - sit third, level on points with Bournemouth, who play their game in hand against Bolton Wanderers on Monday and have a far superior goal difference.

If Bolton should spring a shock, Watford will be crowned champions.

Derby County could have sealed a play-off spot, but had to settle for a 3-3 draw at Millwall, who three away a two-goal lead and the chance to move above Rotherham.

That result means both Brentford - 2-0 winners at Reading - and Wolves - 1-0 winners at Wigan Athletic - can still claim a top-six berth.

Wigan, though, are three points shy of safety with one game to play and 21st-placed Rotherham have played a match fewer.

Freddie Sears' late winner gave Ipswich Town a 2-1 success against Nottingham Forest that leaves Mick McCarthy's men needing a point against Blackburn Rovers on the last day to seal a play-off position.

Elsewhere, Leeds United came from behind to beat Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough, while Lloyd Dyer struck late to give Birmingham City a 1-0 victory against Charlton Athletic.

Bottom side Blackpool were beaten 3-2 at mid-table Cardiff City, and Huddersfield Town came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at home to Blackburn - Jordan Rhodes on target against his former club.