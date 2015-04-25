Championship Review: Watford promoted as Boro and Norwich suffer late setbacks
Watford sealed a return to the Premier League after winning on Saturday before seeing Middlesbrough beaten by Fulham and Norwich City held.
The Premier League will welcome Watford next season after they beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0, before Middlesbrough lost a seven-goal thriller to Fulham and Norwich City were held by struggling Rotherham United - both of those matches featuring late drama.
Goals from Troy Deeney and Matej Vydra ensured Slavisa Jokanovic's men did their bit in one of two early kick-offs in Saturday's Championship action, while results went their way later in the afternoon.
Their return to the top flight after an eight-year absence was confirmed after Fulham scored deep into stoppage time to beat Middlesbrough 4-3, while Norwich conceded an 86th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw that kept Rotherham - deducted three points in midweek for fielding an ineligible player - out of the bottom three.
Middlesbrough - who had fought back from 3-1 down to level it up, despite George Friend's dismissal - sit third, level on points with Bournemouth, who play their game in hand against Bolton Wanderers on Monday and have a far superior goal difference.
If Bolton should spring a shock, Watford will be crowned champions.
Derby County could have sealed a play-off spot, but had to settle for a 3-3 draw at Millwall, who three away a two-goal lead and the chance to move above Rotherham.
That result means both Brentford - 2-0 winners at Reading - and Wolves - 1-0 winners at Wigan Athletic - can still claim a top-six berth.
Wigan, though, are three points shy of safety with one game to play and 21st-placed Rotherham have played a match fewer.
Freddie Sears' late winner gave Ipswich Town a 2-1 success against Nottingham Forest that leaves Mick McCarthy's men needing a point against Blackburn Rovers on the last day to seal a play-off position.
Elsewhere, Leeds United came from behind to beat Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough, while Lloyd Dyer struck late to give Birmingham City a 1-0 victory against Charlton Athletic.
Bottom side Blackpool were beaten 3-2 at mid-table Cardiff City, and Huddersfield Town came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at home to Blackburn - Jordan Rhodes on target against his former club.
