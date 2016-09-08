Charisma and respect key to Zidane's success - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Zinedine Zidane's respected standing in football has helped him to impress as Real Madrid boss.

Zidane, who scored twice as France won the 1998 World Cup final to help establish himself as an iconic figure in the modern game, was part of Ancelotti's backroom staff when the Italian led Madrid to their 10th European title in 2014.

But after taking the reins at the Bernabeu on the back of Rafael Benitez's ill-fated stint in the hot seat, Zidane surpassed expectations by repeating the trick with a shootout triumph in this year's Champions League final in Milan, where crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid were the victims once more.

"When you start, charisma is very important – the fact of being respected for what you've done in the past," Ancelotti, now in charge of Bayern Munich, told AS.

"Every day is a test for a coach. Players look at you, hear what you say and, if they like it, fine.

"If not, you lose a little. So Zidane has charisma but also knowledge. He's doing very well."

Asked whether he is still in regular touch with Zidane, Ancelotti added: "Not much, no. We have sent messages, but I have a good relationship with him.

"He helped me a lot in Madrid. He knew the environment well."