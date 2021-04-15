Charles Dunne adds character and strength to Motherwell cause – Graham Alexander

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander believes Charles Dunne has already made a major contribution to his team as the defender prepares to make his comeback following serious injuries.

Dunne was an unused substitute as Well secured a victory over St Mirren last weekend which looks to have sealed their top-flight status for another season.

The 28-year-old has not played since August 2019 after suffering groin and knee injuries but Alexander has appreciated his impact off the park.

“He is still a bit short of match practice but we felt going into last week’s game we needed a squad full of character and togetherness and personality and Dunney gives us that,” Alexander said ahead of Friday’s Scottish Cup clash with Morton.

“We know we can call upon him to play but his influence around the group is good. The more characters and strength in the mindset we have through the squad, the better it is on the pitch. Even though he didn’t get on, he certainly contributed to the win.

“It’s a big thing for me, it’s not just how you play but how you train, how you interact as a team member, how you are when things aren’t going your way. Dunney epitomises what we see in a team player.

“We don’t take unnecessary risks with players and he wasn’t considered as a starter. Ultimately he is going to have to get on the pitch and show what he can do in games.

“We can see what he can do in training, and my team has played against him down south, so I know what he is capable of.

“It is still very early doors in his full recovery but he is doing everything right to take those steps forward.”

Motherwell host Morton for the right to play Stranraer or Hibernian in the quarter-finals after dispensing of Formartine United in the third round.

Alexander said: “Gradually the squad are learning how to focus on one game at a time and that’s what we have to do on Friday. We need to make sure our mentality is spot on.

“The last round, a 5-0 win, looked comfortable in the end but we had to work for 34 minutes to get that opening goal. But our mentality was good, we didn’t give anything stupid away. After the first goal we were in control but we had to do the hard stuff first.”

Alexander will be without Jordan Roberts, who was carried off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly against St Mirren.

“He hasn’t trained since last week,” Alexander said. “We are waiting on his scan results. We are hopeful for that, it’s not as sore as it was when he came off.”