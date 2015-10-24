Charlton sack Luzon

Guy Luzon has been sacked by Charlton Athletic following their 3-0 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Head coach Luzon was followed out of The Valley by his assistant Damian Matthew and first-team coach David Martane.

Israeli Luzon joined Charlton in January and oversaw an impressive run of results which resulted in the south London club finishing 12th in the Championship at the end of 2014-15.

They started well this term as well but a 10-game winless run in all competitions has prompted a change.

Luzon leaves with Charlton in 22nd place, a point off the bottom.