Wycombe and Charlton played out a 0-0 draw in their play-off semi-final first leg on Sunday

Watch Charlton vs Wycombe in the League One play-offs, with a spot at Wembley Stadium up for grabs on Thursday night.

Charlton vs Wycombe: Key information • Date: Thursday 15 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4pm ET • Venue: The Valley, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Australia) | DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It's all level as Thursday's crucial League One play-off semi-final second leg between Charlton and Wycombe approaches.

Nathan Jones' side will hope their bumper attendance will be able to steer them over the line as the Chairboys arrive in London.

A stalemate first leg on Sunday saw no goals from either side, with the game teetering on a knife-edge ahead of the 20:00 BST kick-off.

Jones was full of praise for the travelling fans at the weekend, and hopes for more of the same from his side later this week.

"We asked them to get behind us and they have," he explained. "The momentum’s built and the numbers have grown with the songs, the atmosphere, the adrenaline and the energy that they’ve brought.

"It’s coincided with the team being in a better place, so it’s the chicken and egg scenario."

How to watch Charlton vs Wycombe in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Charlton vs Wycombe on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Charlton vs Wycombe in the US

In the US, you can stream Charlton vs Wycombe on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, or alternatively on Amazon Prime Video with kick-off at 4pm ET.

Paramount+ is owned by American network CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start at $7.99, with a free trial for new customers.

Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 a month in the US.

Are there any Charlton vs Wycombe free streams?

As it stands, there are no streaming services showing Charlton vs Wycombe for free.

In the US, Paramount+ are offering a free trial, as are DAZN in Canada, so new customers could technically watch for free before cancelling if they didn't think they'd get enough value out of sticking around.

The cheapest streamer is Fancode in India, who are offering a game pass for just ₹25 (£0.22).

Watch Charlton vs Wycombe from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Charlton vs Wycombe is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Charlton vs Wycombe streams globally

Can I watch Charlton vs Wycombe in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch Charlton vs Wycombe in Australia? The rights holder for the EFL in Australia is beIN Sports, with Thursday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch Charlton vs Wycombe in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, EFL football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.