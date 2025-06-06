Tottenham Hotspur release intriguing Ange Postecoglou statement over why manager was sacked

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Ange Posetcoglou.

The Australian became the first manager to win Tottenham a trophy in 17 years last month when Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao to lift the Europa League title.

But after finishing 17th in the league with 22 losses and a goal difference of -1, there have been major concerns from the club about Postecoglou going forward.

Tottenham release statement on Ange Postecoglou

Daniel Levy has sacked Postecoglou

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” Tottenham said in an intriguing statement that outlined exactly why the former Celtic man was leaving, despite the Europa triumph.

Spurs went on to note the good start to the 2023/24 season in which Postecoglou led the club to the top of the Premeir League table before referencing that, “we recorded 78 points from the last 66 games,” noting, “Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.”

Tottenham won the Europa League last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond,” the statement continues.

“This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.”

Thomas Frank has been linked with the hot seat, along with Oliver Glasner.

Tottenham can at least offer Champions League football to the next man in the dugout, having qualified for the competition via their win in Bilbao.