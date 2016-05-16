Chelsea and Tottenham fined by FA

The Football Association has fined Chelsea and Tottenham £375,000 and £225,000 respectively for failing to control their players during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge on May 2.

Both clubs have admitted three breaches of FA rule E20 in relation to incidents in the 45th and 87th minutes of a heated London derby.

During the first confrontation, featuring numerous players from each side after a challenge between Willian and Danny Rose, Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele attempted to eye-gouge Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

That incident was missed by the match officials but captured by television cameras, with Dembele subsequently hit with a six-match ban.

Chelsea came from two goals down to ensure a share of the spoils, with Eden Hazard's 83rd minute equaliser confirming Leicester City as Premier League champions at Tottenham's expense.

In a statement confirming the punishment, the FA referenced four separate breaches by Chelsea under rule E20 since November 2014, alongside two offences from Tottenham during the same period.

Chelsea and Tottenham were also warned with regards to their future conduct following an independent regulatory commission hearing.