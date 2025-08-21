Can Eberechi Eze play for Arsenal against Leeds United this weekend?

General view of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium from the outside in February 2025.

Eberechi Eze will leave Crystal Palace to join boyhood club Arsenal over the coming days after Tottenham Hotspur's £60 million transfer was hijacked by the Gunners.

Eze is close to signing a deal with Mikel Arteta's side, 14 years after he was released by the club as a youngster.

Arsenal moved swiftly to match Spurs' bid for the midfielder after news broke of Kai Havertz's knee injury which could keep the German sidelined for a some time.

When will Eberechi Eze make his Arsenal debut?

Eberechi Eze, August 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eze reportedly chose a switch to the Emirates' Stadium over joining Thomas Frank's Tottenham, citing his long-held affinity for the Gunners.

Crystal Palace are in action on Thursday, August 21 against Fredrikstad FK as their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying campaign gets underway.

🆕 Eberechi Eze to make his final #CPFC appearance tonight, followed by an Arsenal medical tomorrow. #AFC https://t.co/Yi1hWW1Gg2August 21, 2025

Eze and Palace skipper Marc Guehi, who is heavily linked with making a move to Premier League champions Liverpool, are both expected to feature in the European tie at Selhurst Park.

On Friday, Eze is scheduled to undergo an Arsenal medical after a fee was agreed between the two clubs in addition to an agreement on personal terms.

Naturally, supporters have begun to ponder whether Eze will make his Arsenal debut this Saturday when the Gunners host newly-promoted Leeds.

Leeds fans, meanwhile, will hope there is a hold-up to Eze's registration and announcement given the Palace man's history of delivering goals and assists against the Whites.

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace looks on during the 2025 FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Will Eze be able to play for Arsenal this weekend?

As it stands, Eze may have to wait for his Arsenal debut as Premier League player registration rules stipulate any new signings must be registered with the league by 12pm on the working day prior to a specific fixture.

This means Eze would need to complete his Arsenal medical by midday on Friday, August 22 in order to be involved against Leeds on Saturday evening.

Mikel Arteta has moved quickly to replace the injured Kai Havertz (Image credit: Under Armour)

It is, of course, possible that a medical can be completed and the player registered in time, however, Eze's participation in the Palace squad versus Fredrikstad on Thursday evening complicates matters somewhat.

Arsenal kick off against Daniel Farke's Leeds at 5:30pm on Saturday, August 23.