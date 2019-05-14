Chelsea need to make good use of friendly against New England – Azpilicueta

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta says his side have to make proper use of their friendly with the New England Revolution.

The Blues take on the MLS outfit in Boston on Wednesday night in a friendly for the club’s ‘Say No To Antisemitism’ campaign.

A strong squad, including Eden Hazard, has travelled to America to play in their last game before the Europa League final on May 29.

Azpilicueta said at a press conference: “It’s been a busy few weeks trying to get into the final of the Europa League and the last Premier League games to qualify for the Champions League.

“We are pleased to be in America, first time in Boston and a game we are all looking forward to playing because it’s a big event to fight against anti-Semitism and all kinds of discrimination.

“We are approaching our most important game of the season in Baku, but we are focused on keeping the good feelings in the team and to stay fit since it’s nearly two weeks until the final so we have to use it in the right way.”

A number of younger players have also travelled, including Reece James and Trevor Chalobah who spent the season out on loan.

The Spaniard is looking forward to seeing some of them in close action.

“We are excited to see Reece and Trevor back from their loan spells and Connor (Gallagher) who was named player of the year in the academy, Marc (Guehi) was on the bench in the last Premier League game.

“It’s important for them to get experience travelling with us and even play in a game.”