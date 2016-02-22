Chile, Argentina to meet in Copa America group stage

Argentina have been drawn to face Chile in the group stages of the Copa America Centenario, in a repeat of last year's final.



Chile were crowned champions of the prestigious tournament for the first time after their penalty shoot-out win in Santiago last July.



They will meet Argentina much earlier in this year's edition, to be hosted in the United States and outside of South America for the first time.



Things have changed at Chile since that success, with Jorge Sampaoli departing and replaced by Juan Antonio Pizzi as head coach.



Joining them in Group D are Panama and Bolivia.



Brazil were given a far kinder draw and are set to face Ecuador, Haiti and Peru in Group B.



The eight-time champions last lifted the trophy in 2007, but Dunga will fancy their chances of topping what appears a straightforward group.



Also content would be Uruguay, who will face Mexico, Jamaica and Venezuela in Group C.



Hosts USA were given a far more difficult task in Group A and will take on Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.

Group A: USA, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay

Group B: Brazil, Ecuador, Haiti, Peru

Group C: Mexico, Uruguay, Jamaica, Venezuela

Group D: Argentina, Chile, Panama, Bolivia