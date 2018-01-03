Chongqing Lifan snap up Fernandinho on free transfer from Gremio

Chongqing Lifan have secured the signing of Fernandinho on a free transfer from Copa Libertadores champions Gremio.

The attacker scored nine goals in 28 Campeonato Brasileiro appearances in 2017 and started seven of Gremio's 13 continental games - including both legs of the final against Lanus in November - as the Porto Alegre club lifted the title.

Fernandinho had been with Gremio since July 2014, a spell which included unsuccessful loan stints with Italian side Verona and Flamengo.

The 32-year-old should have some assistance with regards to settling in at the Chinese Super League club, as he will join three other Brazilians in Hyuri, Alan Kardec and another Fernandinho, while Portuguese coach Paulo Bento took over in December.