Manchester City closing in on Bruno Guimaraes signing after discussions with Pep Guardiola were revealed: report

Manchester City are “mobilising” to tie up the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

The Brazilian has gone down in history this season as the first Toon captain to win a major trophy for decades, and is regarded as an idol in the northeast – which is one of the reasons that he remained with Newcastle when Manchester City approached him in 2023.

But with City seeking midfield reinforcements in the absence of Rodri – who suffered an ACL injury earlier this season – the Sky Blues are seeking high-quality replacements in the centre of midfield.

Manchester City looking to bring in Bruno Guimaraes, amid talk of a ‘verbal pact’

Eddie Howe would be loathed to lose Guimaraes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now, Guimaraes has been slapped with a £100 million release clause in a bid to ward off top clubs from signing him.

Newcastle's fourth-most expensive signing ever began as a no.6 in Eddie Howe's 4-3-3 but has moved to a more advanced role this term with the signing of Sandro Tonali.

Sandro Tonali is key to Bruno Guimaraes' future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazilian outlet UOL says that City are beginning to “mobilise” to bring the 27-year-old to the Etihad Stadium, with the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan facing an uncertain future following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

Guimaraes has previously admitted that he's spoken with City boss Pep Guardiola in the past with mutual admiration from both parties – though the pair never talked terms over a move.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has previously revealed that the Magpies have a pact with the midfielder that should they fail to reach the Champions League, he can leave for £85m – though with the Tynesiders fifth in the table with a game in hand, the prospect of a return to the competition is still possible, thanks to England being given a fifth Champions League spot.

FourFourTwo understands that Matheus Nunes was signed as the alternative to Guimaraes in 2023 but that Guardiola still highly regards the star – though Newcastle have no intention of selling either the Brazilian or Alexander Isak if they do qualify for Europe's premier competition next term.

Guardiola wants Guimaraes (Image credit: Alamy)

As far as Guimaraes is concerned, however, it is unlikely that the player will have any interest in departing St. James' Park, should they finish in the top five.

The Newcastle skipper has gone on record to state that he values his status as a hero of the club highly - and so long as the club are in the mix for the biggest trophies in the game, it is highly unlikely that he will want to leave for a rival.

Newcastle may well have an issue with another midfielder, anyway, given that reports recently have linked Sandro Tonali with a return to Serie A after just two years in English football – and if the Italian does indeed leave the club for a return to his homeland, it seems unthinkable that Eddie Howe will want to lose a second key midfielder this summer.

Guimaraes is worth €80m, according to Transfermarkt. Newcastle host Manchester United this weekend when Premier League action resumes.