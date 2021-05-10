Chris Kamara urges people not to suffer in silence with their mental health

Television pundit Chris Kamara has urged people not to suffer in silence after receiving positive treatment for an underactive thyroid.

The Sky Sports presenter revealed last month he had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, a condition which affects the metabolism and can cause weight gain, tiredness, muscle aches and a feeling of being cold and depressed.

Having suffered in silence myself for 18 months, I am now one month on after finding out my problem is Hypothyroidism! With medication I am on the mend😊Really brought it home 2me that nobody knows what’s going on inside your head unless you tell somebody #MentalHealthAwareness— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 10, 2021 See more

If untreated it can also lead to other serious conditions including heart disease but it is manageable with medication and sufferers should be able to lead a normal, healthy life.

Kamara, 63, a former midfielder with Swindon, Brentford and Stoke, tweeted: “Having suffered in silence myself for 18 months, I am now one month on after finding out my problem is Hypothyroidism! With medication I am on the mend.

“Really brought it home 2me that nobody knows what’s going on inside your head unless you tell somebody #MentalHealthAwareness.”