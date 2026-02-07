Watch Newcastle vs Brentford today as the Magpies look to end their recent rut, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle vs Brentford key information • Date: Saturday 07 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Newcastle United crashed out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, hammered on aggregate by Manchester City (5-1), losing 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Magpies have now won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and will hope for a response against Brentford.

The Bees are still dreaming of Europe themselves, with Keith Andrews's side enjoying a brilliant season.

Currently 7th and just five points outside the top four, Brentford may be starting to dream of a first European campaign, with 8th potentially enough this term.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs Brentford in the UK

Newcastle vs Brentford is the Saturday teatime Sky Sports fixture this weekend and will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £28 — do note that is a six-month fixed term contract.

Watch Newcastle vs Brentford in the US

Newcastle vs Brentford is being shown in the United States on Peacock.

Peacock plans start at $10.99/month and you will be able to stream a multitude of Premier League games across the season, including Saturday's match between the Magpies and the Bees.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Newcastle vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Newcastle's season went from bad to worse in midweek as they were dashed out of the Carabao Cup by Pep Guardiola's men.

The competition brought plenty of joy last term, but they will perhaps hope for much more of those days in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, although the latter does seem somewhat unlikely.

As mentioned, it's just one win in seven for the Magpies; that victory came against PSV in Europe back in January, but since then, it's been all downhill.

Hammered 4-1 by Liverpool last weekend, Howe is now said to be facing pressure over his position come the summer, with Newcastle down in 11th as things stand.

Brentford will be hoping for a repeat of the reverse fixture back in November, as they ran out 3-1 winners.

The Bees are quietly going about their business, with top scorer Igor Thiago continuing to shine with his impressive tally.

It's now 17 goals in 25 games in all competitions for the Brazilian, who will be hoping to earn himself a spot in Carlo Ancelotti's plans come his annoucement for the World Cup.

A former bricklayer, another goal this weekend would surely be too much for the Selecao boss to ignore.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 2-0 Brentford

Newcastle have been poor recently, so hear us out on this one. On home form, however, they are much better, so we are backing Howe to turn it around and emerge victorious on Saturday evening.