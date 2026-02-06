Is Micky van de Ven injured this weekend? Premier League injury latest on Tottenham defender
Micky van de Ven was unable to play a part for Spurs against Manchester City last weekend
Thomas Frank's Spurs squad is looking in better shape for his side's Premier League trip to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.
Tottenham Hotspur will head to Manchester United to play out another repeat of last year's Europa League final in a 12:30pm kick-off.
That makes it back-to-back games against the Manchester clubs for Frank's side, who came back from two goals down at the break to claim a 2-2 draw away to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last weekend.
Micky van de Ven one of several Tottenham players back in contention after injury
Tottenham were without a few important players for that game, with Micky van de Ven sidelined with a 'minor injury'.
Captain Cristian Romero was meanwhile taken off ill at the break, Dominic Solanke had to be subbed off after rolling his ankle, and Djed Spence was kept out by a calf issue.
But Van de Ven was one of a number of players Frank was able to offer positive news about at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
The Spurs boss said: "Everyone or most are OK. Micky [Van de Ven] is good. He trained today. He is available for selection for Saturday.
"Djed (Spence) is getting closer. He will be a little bit touch and go but there is a good chance he could be ready."
Frank also went on to confirm that Dominic Solanke is fit and available for selection following fears an ankle injury might keep him out of action at Old Trafford.
Those returns will come as a very welcome boost amid an injury list that also includes Ben Davies, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentacur, Mohamed Kudus, Richarlison and Pedro Porro.
That led skipper Romero to hit out in an Instagram post explaining his withdrawal at half time after he had started the game despite feeling unwell.
He wrote: "I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn't feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available - unbelievable but true and disgraceful."
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
