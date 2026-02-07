Watch Arsenal vs Sunderland today as the table-topping Gunners look to tighten their grip on the title race, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Sunderland key information • Date: Saturday, 7 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Granit Xhaka might have been robbed of a return to the Emirates Stadium but Sunderland head south knowing that they have the tools to cause Arsenal problems.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have been having a lovely time. On Tuesday, they booked their place in the Carabao Cup final by beating Chelsea just a few days after they walloped Leeds United at Elland Road.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Sunderland in the Premier League online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Arsenal vs Sunderland on TV in the UK?

Arsenal vs Sunderland is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Arsenal vs Sunderland in the US

Arsenal vs Sunderland is one of the Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Arsenal vs Sunderland from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Arsenal vs Sunderland. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Arsenal vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Arsenal have won three matches in a row – one in the Premier League, one in the Champions League and one in the Carabao Cup – since they were turned over at home by Manchester United.

That was their third defeat of the season and they're scrapping away on four fronts. They now have a six-point lead at the top of the league and they look likely to slip up less frequently than chief chasers Manchester City.

These teams met at the Stadium of Light in November and Sunderland became only the third team to take points off the Gunners this season.

Brian Brobbey's dramatic stoppage-time equaliser might be the moment it became clear that the Black Cats intended to hang around.

Tickets

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Sunderland's last win against Arsenal was in the FA Cup in February 2012. Their last league victory over the Gunners was in November 2009, when Darren Bent scored the only goal of the game.

Last time Sunderland beat Arsenal in the league in London was in the old First Division in November 1983. Pat Jennings was in goal for the Gunners that afternoon. His professional career started in 1963.

But that was then. Regis Le Bris has the Mackems purring. They're eighth in the Premier League with 14 matches to go, surely a state of affairs every Sunderland fan would have taken after watching the six previous promoted teams relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Losses against West Ham United and Brentford serve as a reminder that this is still a cutthroat league, but Sunderland's form since winning the Wear-Tyne derby in December backs up their top-half claim.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Sunderland

We can't see past an Arsenal win but we're reasonably sure they won't be allowed to make light work of Sunderland on Saturday.