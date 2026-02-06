Is Anthony Gordon injured this weekend? Injury latest on Newcastle United winger

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon was forced off with a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City

Eddie Howe faces yet more injury issues after Anthony Gordon's early withdrawal from Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City.

Newcastle United will host Brentford in Saturday's 5:30pm kick-off hoping to bring a poor run of just one win from their past eight games to an end.

The Magpies' form has been hampered by multiple injuries to key players including Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar - and Gordon being forced to go off just before half time at the Etihad Stadium is unlikely to help matters.

How serious is Anthony Gordon's hamstring injury?

Anthony Gordon was forced off just before half time in midweek (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon went to the floor to concern from teammates and opponents alike and received treatment on the pitch before having to go off clutching the back of his leg.

Howe confirmed the obvious after the game: Gordon had a hamstring issue, and that makes him a major doubt to face Brentford at the weekend.

Anthony Gordon has a hamstring injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe told Sky Sports immediately after the game: “It looks like a hamstring problem. I don’t quite know how bad it is. It was enough for him to come off, so that’s a big worry.”

The Newcastle boss was unable to add to that at his Friday morning press conference, saying only: “No major update on Anthony. [There's] every chance he’ll miss this game, but we hope it’s not a serious injury and he’ll be back soon.”

Gordon has been in good form for Newcastle this season with 10 goals and four assists in all competitions - though he has twice as many on both counts in the Champions League as he does in the Premier League. (If you fancy, you could set yourself a little maths question and work out the exact numbers if we also tell you he has a goal and assist apiece in the FA Cup).

Howe is however a bit more hopeful on a few other big names for the Brentford game.

Anthony Gordon has been a major contributor for Newcastle this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe indicated that Guimaraes is 'getting closer', adding: “He did a training session on Wednesday and he felt pretty good. I’ll see him today and fingers crossed, he’ll be fit.”

He added that Lewis Miley does 'not have a serious injury' and that it is hoped he will be available for action 'soon'.

Newcastle go into the Brentford game sitting four places behind their opponents in 11th, but thee is only a two point gap between them and Newcastle would leapfrog the Bees with a victory.

United's last Premier League victory came in a dramatic 4-3 win at home to Leeds on January 7.