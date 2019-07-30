Christophe Berra wants improvements from Hearts

Hearts captain Christophe Berra admits they have to do better in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Hearts have finished sixth in each of the two seasons since Berra returned to the club and Craig Levein moved back into the dugout.

And the defender knows that only a European place will meet their expectations.

Berra said: “We started last season really, really well then we tailed off quite a lot, we were very inconsistent and the teams around us picked up.

“We weren’t consistent enough in the second part of the season and that’s what let us down.

“OK, it was great getting to a semi-final and cup final last season and we pushed Celtic all the way but ultimately we want to be finishing as high up the table as possible and we know finishing sixth isn’t good enough.

“Where we see us as a club, we want to be finishing in the European places and that’s what we will strive for.”

Hearts have not had the best build-up to their season opener at Aberdeen on Sunday after being held by Dundee United and East Fife in the Betfred Cup, although they still topped their group.

Berra said: “We have set our standards high and the Hearts fans have high standards and expectations.

“When we are not winning games they will vent their frustrations which is normal, not just at Hearts but at clubs throughout the country.

“It’s something as players we need to take on the chin. We know that ultimately we are going to be judged on the league campaign and we have got to make sure we start well.”

Meanwhile, Berra has been given a glimmer of hope over his international career by Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

Berra won the last of his 41 caps under caretaker manager Malky Mackay before being overlooked by Alex McLeish and left out of Clarke’s first squad.

“I have never ruled it out,” the 34-year-old said about his Scotland career.

“The manager had a talk with me and just said at the moment there’s younger players, which undoubtedly there is. There’s a good crop of young players coming through.

“But he said if I’m playing well next season and one of the best defenders in the league, I’ll be picked.

“I am fine with that, my job first and foremost is to play regularly for Hearts and to play to a very good standard.”