City need an injection of quality - Rosler

Uwe Rosler feels Manchester City must target top-quality players in the close-season in order to regain their Premier League title - but insists talk of a complete squad overhaul is premature.

City have endured an up-and-down 2014-15 campaign and appear certain to relinquish their crown to Chelsea.

Manuel Pellegrini came in for fierce criticism after City's 4-2 derby defeat to Manchester United earlier this month, while there has also been speculation that the club's hierarchy will look to revamp their playing staff ahead of next term.

However, City have won their last two games and now sit second in the Premier League - albeit 13 points adrift of Jose Mourinho's champions-elect - and club legend Rosler says sweeping changes are not required.

"It would be very harsh [to deem the season a failure] when City can still finish second in the league," Rosler told Perform at the Sporting Directors' Summit at the Etihad Stadium.

"I think we forget that Manchester City, not too long ago, was at another end of the league - what has happened here is amazing, in a very short space of time, and to get to the top is very, very hard.

"We've had some fantastic success but winning title after title and the Champions League is even harder. It does not come overnight.

"The team has been together for quite some time and it's always important to make a couple of big improvements on top of the pyramid, but I don't think this squad of players needs a complete overhaul.

"But, like every top team in the world, you need to bring in top, top players."

On Pellegrini's future, Rosler added: "I think we have to wait until the end of the season.

"The club has very competent people in management here and after the season, they will sit down with the manager and speak about the new season."