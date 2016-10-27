Clichy: Things will click into place for Manchester City

After a sixth straight match without a victory, Gael Clichy is confident Manchester City will return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Pep Guardiola's men made an impressive start to the season but are enduring the Spaniard is now enduring the longest barren run of his managerial career following a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Clichy sees no reason for concern just yet and feels they are on the right path.

"At the moment we are not getting what we deserve," the left-back told the club's official website.

"Lately, the results and the points are not on board. We have to keep working and we are sure we are going to get there.

"If we are a bit more clinical playing forward and more compact as a team, maybe we can do better.

"Like I said, we are doing well apart from the results but we just need to work a little bit and I am sure we will get there."