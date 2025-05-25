How to watch Fulham v Man City: Live streams, TV channels as City look to secure Champions League spot

Watch Fulham v Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season as Pep Guardiola's side visit Craven Cottage looking to secure a Champions League spot, with all the details here live streams and TV coverage around the world.

Fulham v Man City key information • Date: Sunday, 25 May, 2025 • Kick-off time: 4pm GMT / 11am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Optus Sport (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Man City's dreadful season comes to a close today, and it could yet turn into a complete disaster. Pep Guardiola's men, so dominant for so long, are in danger of not even finishing in the top five places that earn qualification to the Champions League for next season.

Their fate is, however, in their hands. They sit in third place knowing that a draw at Fulham will be enough – unless somehow Aston Villa put 18 past Man United. Defeat on the banks of the Thames, however, would leave them vulnerable – if the three teams below them (Newcastle, Chelsea, Villa) all won, they'd be dumped down to sixth.

For Fulham, the season is pretty much over already. Marco Silva's men are in 10th and they could rise to 9th or drop to 12th, and while a top-half finish is desirable, it's hardly make or break stuff.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Man City play Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Is Fulham v Man City on TV in the UK?

Fulham v Man City has not been selected for broadcast in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

Only three matches are being televised on the final day of the season in the UK. Although all games are kicking off at the same time, the rights deals mean the broadcasters are only entitled to a fixed number of games per year, and numerous fixtures remain unseen due to blackout rules.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access your usual coverage – more on that below.

Watch Fulham v Man City in the US

In the US, Fulham vs Man City is being shown on Peacock, which is the streaming service operated by NBC.

Watch Fulham v Manchester City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Watch Fulham v Man City streams globally

Can I watch Fulham v Manchester City in Canada? Fulham v Manchester City is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster showing every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Fulham v Crystal Palace in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Fulham v Manchester City on Optus Sport. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year, which gets you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Fulham v Manchester City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Fulham v Manchester City on the Sky Sport NOW streaming platform, which costs $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Fulham v Manchester City in Africa? You can watch Fulham v Manchester City on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.