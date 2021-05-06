Clyde secure League One status with late victory over East Fife

David Goodwillie’s strike eight minutes from time ensured Clyde secured their Scottish League One status with a 2-1 win over East Fife.

The victory enabled the Bully Wee to leapfrog Dumbarton and climb out of the relegation play-off place and the Sons now face Stranraer in the play-off semi-finals.

Clyde went ahead in the 41st minute when Ross Cunningham’s high ball into the box was played back across goal by Goodwillie for Ally Love to tap home from close range.

Scott Agnew levelled four minutes after the break when he sent David Mitchell the wrong way from the penalty spot following a foul by Scott Rumsby.

But Clyde would not be denied and it was Goodwillie who was the hero in the 82nd minute as Michael McGlinchey found the striker unmarked in the box to head home the winner.