Coaches sacked before Libertadores clash

Former Boca Juniors and Argentina midfielder Diego Cagna (pictured) resigned at the weekend after his Colo Colo team lost 5-1 at home to Universidad de Concepcion in the Chilean Apertura championship, their worst defeat in 22 years.

Cagna has gone from "Despreocupado" (unconcerned) - a nickname given him by fans for his relaxed demeanour - to "Desocupado" (unemployed).

His days were numbered after Colo Colo threw away a seven-point lead in the run-in to last season's championship and were beaten to the Chilean title by Universidad Catolica.

Colo Colo are bottom of the standings having picked up one point out of nine this season. Universidad de Chile are top with seven points.

"We players are the most responsible for not getting the best results," Colo Colo's Chile striker Esteban Paredes was quoted as saying on the daily El Mercurio's website.

Javier Torrente, assistant to former Velez Sarsfield and Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa from 1997-2004, was sacked by Cerro Porteno on Monday after they squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Rubio Nu in the Paraguayan Apertura.

It was their second successive draw, while title rivals Olimpia and Libertad have picked up a maximum nine points.

Both teams will be under caretaker coaches, Blas Cristaldo of Cerro Porteno and Luis Perez with Colo Colo, for the opening match in Group Five which will be played at the Paraguayan sides's General Pablo Rojas stadium in Asuncion.

However, Chilean media reported that Argentine Claudio Borghi, who steered Colo Colo to four successive titles before taking charge of Boca Juniors last year, could return.

Chile midfielder Rodrigo Millar said: "Claudio will always be a candidate because he's a super successful coach who did very well here but he's also been linked with the (vacant job in the Chilean) national team."