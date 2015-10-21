Cocu left to rue second-half mistakes

Phillip Cocu said there were "too many things wrong to mention" after Wednesday's defeat at Wolfsburg left PSV bottom of Champions League Group B.

Following a solid first-half performance, PSV conceded twice after the break and missed a late penalty as they lost 2-0 on a miserable evening for Cocu's side at the Volkswagen Arena.

The defeat came after a late equaliser pegged PSV back in a 1-1 draw against Excelsior Rotterdam in the Eredivisie, but Cocu did take some positives from his side's first-half display in Wolfsburg.

"It may sound weird, but I think we played a good game," he said.

"That may sound crazy, but at the top it is about little things.

"We were fine in the first half. We were very good and we neutralised Wolfsburg. We also showed patience with the ball."

Cocu's assessment of the second half was less forgiving, and he said: "They got two chances. There were too many things wrong to mention.

"They were a lot more productive and took full advantage of the opportunities they have been given."