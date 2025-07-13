Wales' defence "unforgivable" as England run riot in Euro 2025 match

Wales conceded early on with a penalty and it unlocked the scoring

Wales' marking in defence was unforgivable against England, says former Wales captain Kath Morgan.

Rhian Wilkinson's side conceded a controversial penalty, with Wales fans arguing it shouldn't have been given, and it unlocked the scoring door.

England raced to a 4-0 lead before half-time and were out of sight as they looked to book a quarter-final spot.

Euro 2025: "Wales are creating their own problems"

Georgia Stanway won a soft penalty against Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wales were hoping to create an upset against their rivals.

But Morgan told BBC Radio Wales that the team were "creating their own problems".

Alessia Russo scored her first goal of the tournament against Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morgan said: "England have been in second gear at best, Wales are creating their own problems.

"We're watching players run by, England are taking it easy, and they can because it's far too easy.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If this is the level we are, then this is the level we are.

"But it doesn't matter how old you are it's unforgivable to mark the way we have tonight."

Ella Toone slotted a goal against Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stanway's penalty was initially given as a free kick before VAR stepped in and upgraded it to a penalty.

They judged a foul from Carrie Jones on Stanway occurred in the area.

After Stanway slotted from the spot; Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp added to the avalanche of scores.

The goals for Russo and Hemp was their first scores of the tournament, while Toone's score was her second goal of the Euros.

Toone's first goal came against the Netherlands last time out.