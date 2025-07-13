Wales' defence "unforgivable" as England run riot in Euro 2025 match
Wales' Euro 2025 Group D match sees England out of sight by half time
Wales' marking in defence was unforgivable against England, says former Wales captain Kath Morgan.
Rhian Wilkinson's side conceded a controversial penalty, with Wales fans arguing it shouldn't have been given, and it unlocked the scoring door.
England raced to a 4-0 lead before half-time and were out of sight as they looked to book a quarter-final spot.
Euro 2025: "Wales are creating their own problems"
Wales were hoping to create an upset against their rivals.
But Morgan told BBC Radio Wales that the team were "creating their own problems".
Morgan said: "England have been in second gear at best, Wales are creating their own problems.
"We're watching players run by, England are taking it easy, and they can because it's far too easy.
"If this is the level we are, then this is the level we are.
"But it doesn't matter how old you are it's unforgivable to mark the way we have tonight."
Stanway's penalty was initially given as a free kick before VAR stepped in and upgraded it to a penalty.
They judged a foul from Carrie Jones on Stanway occurred in the area.
After Stanway slotted from the spot; Ella Toone, Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp added to the avalanche of scores.
The goals for Russo and Hemp was their first scores of the tournament, while Toone's score was her second goal of the Euros.
Toone's first goal came against the Netherlands last time out.
