Cocu proud of PSV despite dramatic Champions League exit

PSV coach Phillip Cocu was proud of his side's performance after they crashed out of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid in dramatic fashion.

The Eredivisie champions held Atletico to a 0-0 draw at the Vicente Calderon on Tuesday to take the tie to penalties after the same result in the first leg in Eindhoven.

Both sides converted their first seven attempts from the spot, before Luciano Narsingh fired a shot against the crossbar before Juanfran fired Atletico through.

Cocu feels PSV gave a good account of themselves over two legs and even though the defeat leaves a bitter taste behind, he was also proud of how they caused La Liga's second-placed team a difficult evening.

"The team is hugely disappointed. We came really close. It is very bitter to go out like this after the eighth penalty," Cocu told SBS6.

"I think we did well in all aspects, but it was just not enough. We got that one moment with [Jurgen] Locadia when we hit the post. You know you only get a few chances like that. It says a lot that neither of the two teams could score. We were both very well organised. They did not create a lot of big chances, apart from the early one for [Antoine] Griezmann.

"We did well and were very disciplined. We gave our all and I can only be proud of our performance. It’s a shame [goalkeeper Jeroen] Zoet was unable to keep out that one ball [from Saul Niguez] in the penalty series. That could have been the difference.

"I think we gave a good account of ourselves, but this exit still leaves a bitter taste because we came so close. But I am obviously pleased with our performance over two games."