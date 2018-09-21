Colo Colo 0 Palmeiras 2: Scolari's men poised for Libertadores SFs

Palmeiras are in the box seat to reach the Copa Libertadores semi-finals after beating Colo Colo 2-0 away from home.

Santiago in Chile was the location for the first leg of the quarter-final tie and Luiz Felipe Scolari's Brazilian visitors Palmeiras left with two priceless away goals thanks to Bruno Henrique and Dudu.

Chilean giants Colo Colo made a nightmare start on Thursday, conceding after just three minutes at Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

Moises squared the ball to Bruno Henrique, who curled his shot past Colo Colo goalkeeper Agustin Orion.

Final del partido venció 2-0 a en Santiago por la ida de cuartos de final de la Bruno Henrique y Dudu anotaron los goles Se define el 03/10 en San Pablo September 21, 2018

Dudu doubled Palmeiras' lead with 12 minutes remaining when he was on hand to tuck away the rebound after Willian's effort was pushed onto the post by Orion.

Palmeiras will host Colo Colo in the return leg on October 3.